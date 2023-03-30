ADVERTISEMENT

Man, girl found dead

March 30, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were found dead in Hebballi village in Dharwad district on Thursday.

The bodies of Mailari Kalalad and Madina bi were found in an abandoned house outside the village.

They were missing since Tuesday and the girl’s parents had begun a search for her, the police said.

Villagers informed the police after a cowherd found the bodies.

A case has been registered in the Dharwad Rural Police Station.

The police said that the two were in a relationship which the two families did not approve of.

They had decided to end their life in despair, the police said.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

