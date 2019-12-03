Man gets RI for sexual assault of minor

The Second Additional District and Special Sessions Court in Kalaburagi on Tuesday sentenced Raghavendra, a resident of Malkajgiri near Hyderabad, to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on him for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per court sources, the convict and the victim were mutually introduced at a wedding ceremony in Kalaburagi and later got close to each other. On August 28, 2018, he kidnapped the girl and took her to Hyderabad and then to Nilanga town in Maharashtra. He then took her to a desolate place near Nilanga – Aurad Road, and sexually assaulted her. He continued to keep her in captivity for several days. Later, a case was registered at women’s police station in Kalaburagi. Vijayalakshmi, police sub-inspector attached to the women’s police station, investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet to the court holding the accused guilty of committing crimes and under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012.

Hearing both sides, Gopalappa S., the judge, found the accused guilty of crimes specified. He awarded rigorous life imprisonment to the guilty and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him under Section 376(2)(N) of IPC (punishment for rape) and Section 6 of POCSO Act. He also awarded 10-year imprisonment to him and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 under Sections 366(A) (procuration of minor girl) of IPC.

The judge ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the victim. Special Public Prosecutor L.V. Chatnalkar argued for the State.