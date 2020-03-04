Karnataka

Man gets life term for sexually assaulting minor

The II Additional District and Special Sessions Court in Kalaburagi on Tuesday sentenced Sanju Kumar, a resident of Korawar village under Madabul police station limits, to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He was also fined ₹1 lakh.

As per court sources, the accused in 2016 lured the victim on the pretext of marriage and took her to a village at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu where he sexually assaulted her. Following a complaint lodged with the Madabul police, a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012. D.B. Kattimani, Circle Inspector (Kalagi), investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet confirming the crimes mentioned in the FIR. Gopalappa S., the judge, found the accused guilty of crimes specified in the charge-sheet and pronounced the judgment. He awarded rigorous life imprisonment to the guilty and fined him ₹50,000 under Section 376(2)(N) of IPC (punishment for rape) and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

He also awarded a 10-year rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000 under Section 366(A) of the IPC.

He also ordered that ₹75,000 from the fine should be paid to the victim as compensation apart from ₹3 lakh compensation by the District Legal Services Authority.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 9:51:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-gets-life-term-for-sexually-assaulting-minor/article30983941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY