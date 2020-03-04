Man gets life term for sexually assaulting minor

The II Additional District and Special Sessions Court in Kalaburagi on Tuesday sentenced Sanju Kumar, a resident of Korawar village under Madabul police station limits, to rigorous life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He was also fined ₹1 lakh.

As per court sources, the accused in 2016 lured the victim on the pretext of marriage and took her to a village at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu where he sexually assaulted her. Following a complaint lodged with the Madabul police, a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012. D.B. Kattimani, Circle Inspector (Kalagi), investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet confirming the crimes mentioned in the FIR. Gopalappa S., the judge, found the accused guilty of crimes specified in the charge-sheet and pronounced the judgment. He awarded rigorous life imprisonment to the guilty and fined him ₹50,000 under Section 376(2)(N) of IPC (punishment for rape) and Section 6 of POCSO Act.

He also awarded a 10-year rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000 under Section 366(A) of the IPC.

He also ordered that ₹75,000 from the fine should be paid to the victim as compensation apart from ₹3 lakh compensation by the District Legal Services Authority.