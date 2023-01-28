ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life sentence for killing wife

January 28, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city civil and sessions court convicted a man for murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1,000.

The convict, Kailash Chand Behar, was working in a private firm and living in a rented house in Kamakshipalya with his wife, Malathi Sahu, six years ago.

The accused used to have frequent fights with Malathi and on June 19, 2018, he accused her of taking ₹1,000 from his pocket.

In the melee, he smothered her to death using a pillow and tried to make it look like a natural death. However, the house owner, identified as Muniyappa, suspecting something fishy, complained to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police investigated the case and came to know from the postmortem report that the death was due to asphyxiation. Based on the finding, the police arrested Kailash and filed a charge sheet subsequently before the court.

