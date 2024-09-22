Man gets life imprisonment for raping and murdering woman in Kalaburagi

The V Additional Special District and Sessions Court in Kalaburagi recently sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a woman, and sentenced another man to seven years simple imprisonment for provoking and assisting the former to commit the crime and destroying the evidence.

As per information provided by Hayalappa Balabatti, public prosecutor in the case, Mallappa Talwar and Gajendra, residents of Surwar village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district, abducted a woman who was returning home on July 26, 2018, and took her to a desolate area where Mallappa Talwar raped and her.

A case was registered at the Madbul police station and Shankaraguda Patil and D.B. Kattimani, circle inspectors of police attached to Chittapur Circle, investigated the case and filed the charge sheet to the court.

After hearing both parties and examining 11 witnesses and circumstantial evidence, Chandrashekhar Kroshi, the judge, found them guilty and convicted them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He sentenced Mallappa Talwar to life imprisonment under IPC Section 302 [punishment for murder] and imposed a fine of ₹20,000. He was also sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹20,000 under IPC Section 376 [punishment for rape], and seven years simple imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 under IPC Section 354(B) [use of criminal force on a woman with the intent of disrobe her].

The judge sentenced Gajendra to seven years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on him under IPC Section 201 [destruction or concealment of evidence].