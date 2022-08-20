Man gets life for sexual assault of minor
A Shivamogga court on Saturday convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹60,000.
Nagappa, 65, of Shivamogga, sexually harassed a seven-year-old girl on October 13, 2020. The Shivamogga Women Police had booked the case under the POCSO Act, 2012. Abhay Prakash Somanal, Police Inspector, conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet.
Additional District and Sessions Court judge Mohan J.S. pronounced the judgement. Government advocate Hariprasad represented the prosecution.
