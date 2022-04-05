Man gets five years in jail

April 05, 2022 19:40 IST

Civil Judge and JMFC of Shorapur Chidanand Badiger has sentenced Basanagowda Siddanagowda of Jogundabhavi village to five years imprisonment and imposed ₹20,000 fine on him for offences under Sections 354(A) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a release by Assistant Prosecutor Raghavendra J., the accused misbehaved with a woman when she was washing clothes in a stream near the village on November 4, 2013.

After hearing arguments tendered by the prosecution, the judge passed the judgment sentencing the accused to three years in jail for the offence under Section 354 (A) and two years imprisonment for the offence under Section 504 of the IPC.

The judge said that the accused will have to pay the fine amount of ₹10,000 each for the two offences. He said that the accused will have to undergo further imprisonment of nine and six months, respectively, for the two offences, if he doesn’t pay the fine amount.