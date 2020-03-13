Man gets death for rape, murder

The Second Additional District and Special Sessions Court in Kalaburagi on Friday sentenced Yallappa, a resident of Sedam, to capital punishment for sexual assault and murder of a minor girl.

As per court sources, the guilty had, at about 6 p.m. on December 2, 2019, lured the victim with some snacks and took her to a desolate place near a canal behind an anganwadi at Yakapur village and raped her. He later murdered her by strangulating her, as he thought that there were good chances of the victim revealing the crime to her parents. He then hid her clothes in a bid to destroy evidence.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, a case was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012.

Circle Inspector of Police (Sedam) Shankaragowda V. Patil investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet confirming the crimes specified in the First Information Report.

After hearing both sides and examining witnesses, judge Gopalappa S. found the accused guilty of sexual assault and murder of the minor girl and pronounced the judgment.

He awarded capital punishment to the guilty under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and Section 6 of PoCSO Act read with Section 376(2)(N) of IPC (punishment for rape).

He also awarded 10-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 on him under Section 366(A) (procuration of minor girl) and awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 on the accused under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC. He clarified that the punishment would run concurrently and not consecutively. The judge ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹ 10 lakh compensation to the victim. L.V. Chatnalkar, special public prosecutor, (PoCSO Act), argued for the State.