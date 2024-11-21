ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for rape

Published - November 21, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The District and Sessions (PoCSO Act) Court has found a man guilty of raping a minor and sentenced him to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge C.M. Pushpalata also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the offender Huligappa Sivalingappa Vaddara, a resident of Ugaragola in Savadatti taluk.

She ordered a relief of ₹1 lakh to the victim. The judgment was delivered on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint by the girl’s family in 2021 that she was abducted, a police team led by investigating officer Manjunath Nadavinmani traced her in Mangaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They found out that the accused had falsely promised to marry the victim.

Special prosecutor L.V. Patil argued for the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US