Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for rape

The District and Sessions (PoCSO Act) Court has found a man guilty of raping a minor and sentenced him to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment.

Judge C.M. Pushpalata also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the offender Huligappa Sivalingappa Vaddara, a resident of Ugaragola in Savadatti taluk.

She ordered a relief of ₹1 lakh to the victim. The judgment was delivered on Wednesday.

Following a complaint by the girl’s family in 2021 that she was abducted, a police team led by investigating officer Manjunath Nadavinmani traced her in Mangaluru.

They found out that the accused had falsely promised to marry the victim.

Special prosecutor L.V. Patil argued for the State.