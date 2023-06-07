ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20 years RI for sexually harassing minor

June 07, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court, on Tuesday, convicted a person for sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a penalty on him.

The accused sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl in 2020 in Bhadravati taluk. Based on the girl’s statement, the Paper Town Police registered the complaint. Then police inspector Manjunath E.O. conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet. The ASI of Bhadravathi Rural Police Station, Divakar Rao, had assisted the investigation officer.

The Additional District and Sessions Court heard the case and convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹ 1.10 lakhs. For failing to pay the penalty, the accused has to undergo six months of imprisonment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US