Man gets 20 years RI for sexually harassing minor

June 07, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Shivamogga court, on Tuesday, convicted a person for sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a penalty on him.

The accused sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl in 2020 in Bhadravati taluk. Based on the girl’s statement, the Paper Town Police registered the complaint. Then police inspector Manjunath E.O. conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet. The ASI of Bhadravathi Rural Police Station, Divakar Rao, had assisted the investigation officer.

The Additional District and Sessions Court heard the case and convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹ 1.10 lakhs. For failing to pay the penalty, the accused has to undergo six months of imprisonment.