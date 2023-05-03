Man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting minor

May 03, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Shivamogga court convicted, on Tuesday, a 33-year-old person from Bhadravati taluk for harassing a 13-year-old girl and sentenced him to 20-years of rigorous imprisonment, besides slapping him with a fine of ₹20,000

The accused sexually harassed the minor girl in 2019. The Bhadravati Rural Police registered the case. Manjunath E.O., the police inspector, conducted the investigation and filed the chargesheet. Divakar Rao, ASI, assisted in the investigation.

The Additional District and Sessions Court pronounced the judgement. Public prosecutor Hariprasad represented the prosecution. If the convicted person fails to pay the penalty, he has to undergo imprisonment for six more months.

