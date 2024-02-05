ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor

February 05, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court (PoCSO Special) in Kalaburagi has sentenced Saibanna S. Seeba, a resident of Firozabad village in Kalaburagi district, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per details provided by Public Prosecutor Shanthaveer B. Tuppad, the convict lured the girl with the promise of marriage and took her to a farmland in Kadaganchi village of Aland taluk and sexually abused her on September 24, 2022.

Following a complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Farhatabad Police Station.

Confirming the allegation made in the complaint, a charge-sheet was filed at the police station.

Judge Yamunappa Bammanagi heard both the parties and examined witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge-sheet.

He was convicted under Sections 363, 366 (a) and 376 (2) (n) of Indian Penal Code for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

In the order passed on January 31, 2024, the judge sentenced the guilty to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, 2012.

He also gave him a two-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 under Section 12 of PoCSO Act, a two-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 under Section 354 (d) and a five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 363. These sentences will run concurrently.

The judge also ordered that the Legal Services Authority pay a compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the decision.

