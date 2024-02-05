GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor

February 05, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court (PoCSO Special) in Kalaburagi has sentenced Saibanna S. Seeba, a resident of Firozabad village in Kalaburagi district, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per details provided by Public Prosecutor Shanthaveer B. Tuppad, the convict lured the girl with the promise of marriage and took her to a farmland in Kadaganchi village of Aland taluk and sexually abused her on September 24, 2022.

Following a complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Farhatabad Police Station.

Confirming the allegation made in the complaint, a charge-sheet was filed at the police station.

Judge Yamunappa Bammanagi heard both the parties and examined witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge-sheet.

He was convicted under Sections 363, 366 (a) and 376 (2) (n) of Indian Penal Code for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

In the order passed on January 31, 2024, the judge sentenced the guilty to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, 2012.

He also gave him a two-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 under Section 12 of PoCSO Act, a two-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 under Section 354 (d) and a five-year imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 363. These sentences will run concurrently.

The judge also ordered that the Legal Services Authority pay a compensation of ₹7 lakh to the victim within a month of the pronouncement of the decision.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.