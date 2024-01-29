ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

January 29, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court (PoCSO Special) in Kalaburagi has sentenced Jagappa Rakanor, a resident of Telkur village in Sedam taluk, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per details provided by Public Prosecutor Shanthaveer Tuppad, the convict had, despite knowing that the girl was a minor, lured her saying that he was in love with her and he would marry her. Then, he sexually abused her. Mr. Tuppad added that the convict later married the girl at a temple in Kallur.

Following a complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and Circle Inspector of Police (Sedam) Anand Rao S.N. filed a charge-sheet after investigating the case. He confirmed the allegations made in the complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yamanappa Bammanagi heard both parties and examined witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge-sheet.

On January 24, 2024, he sentenced the offender to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012.

The judge also ordered the Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim within a month of the judgment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US