Man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl

January 29, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court (PoCSO Special) in Kalaburagi has sentenced Jagappa Rakanor, a resident of Telkur village in Sedam taluk, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per details provided by Public Prosecutor Shanthaveer Tuppad, the convict had, despite knowing that the girl was a minor, lured her saying that he was in love with her and he would marry her. Then, he sexually abused her. Mr. Tuppad added that the convict later married the girl at a temple in Kallur.

Following a complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered and Circle Inspector of Police (Sedam) Anand Rao S.N. filed a charge-sheet after investigating the case. He confirmed the allegations made in the complaint.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yamanappa Bammanagi heard both parties and examined witnesses and found the accused guilty of the crimes mentioned in the charge-sheet.

On January 24, 2024, he sentenced the offender to a 20-year jail term and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012.

The judge also ordered the Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim within a month of the judgment.

