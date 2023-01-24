Man gets 20 years in jail for rape

January 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO) in Kalaburagi has sentenced Subhan Chaudhari, a native of Hangaraga in Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district, to 20 years imprisonment, in all, for repeatedly raping a minor girl.

As per details shared by public prosecutor Shantaveer B. Tuppad, the accused repeatedly raped the minor girl in March 2020 after promising to marry her.

Following a written complaint by the victim’s parents, a case was later filed at Yadrami Police Station under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

Circle Inspector of Police Ramesh S. Rotti, attached to Jewargi Circle, investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet confirming the allegations against the accused.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yamanappa Bammanagai, who heard both sides and examined evidence placed before him, held the accused guilty of the charge specified in the charge-sheet and pronounced his decision on Tuesday.

As per the judgment, the culprit has also been sentenced to six years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 under Section 6 of POCSO Act. The judgment made it clear that failing to pay the fine amount will attract an extension of imprisonment by six more months.

The guilty has also been sentenced to three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 450 [house trespass to commit any offence punishable with imprisonment for life] of the Indian Penal Code. Failure to pay the fine amount will result in extension of imprisonment for another three months.

The judge also ordered District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of ₹4 lakh within one month of the order to the girl.