Man gets 20 years for raping minor daughter

October 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A city court convicted a man accused of raping his own minor daughter and sentenced him to prison for 20 years.

The case was reported from Kamakshipalya in 2022, where the minor girl was allegedly sexually abused and raped by her father continuously, as a result of which she became pregnant.

The Kamakshipalya police had booked the accused under POCSO Act, 2012 and filed the chargesheet shortly after. The court conducted a speedy trial in the case, convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

The court has also recommended that the District Legal Authority provide the victim girl a compensation of ₹7 Lakh.

