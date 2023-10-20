Man gets 20 years for raping minor daughter

October 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

A city court convicted a man accused of raping his own minor daughter and sentenced him to prison for 20 years.

The case was reported from Kamakshipalya in 2022, where the minor girl was allegedly sexually abused and raped by her father continuously, as a result of which she became pregnant.

The Kamakshipalya police had booked the accused under POCSO Act, 2012 and filed the chargesheet shortly after. The court conducted a speedy trial in the case, convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court has also recommended that the District Legal Authority provide the victim girl a compensation of ₹7 Lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.