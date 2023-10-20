HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 20 years for raping minor daughter

October 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A city court convicted a man accused of raping his own minor daughter and sentenced him to prison for 20 years.

The case was reported from Kamakshipalya in 2022, where the minor girl was allegedly sexually abused and raped by her father continuously, as a result of which she became pregnant.

The Kamakshipalya police had booked the accused under POCSO Act, 2012 and filed the chargesheet shortly after. The court conducted a speedy trial in the case, convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

The court has also recommended that the District Legal Authority provide the victim girl a compensation of ₹7 Lakh.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / sexual assault & rape / minority group / children / parent and child / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.