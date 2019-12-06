Man from Vijayapura arrested for extorting woman in Hassan

The police have arrested a man from Vijayapura on the charge of extorting money from a woman in Hassan. The accused, Rajashekhar Vama, 24, allegedly got money from the complainant after threatening to post some pictures of the woman on social media.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police in April. On Thursday, the special crime branch police arrested the accused from Vijayapura. Three more people allegedly involved in the case are absconding.

According to the complainant, someone had called her and informed her that some pictures of her were in circulation on social media. She was asked to send money in order to delete the photos. Worried, she sent ₹17,500 initially. However, the accused contacted her again and asked for another ₹50,000.

The complainant subsequently went to the police. According to the police, the accused would morph images of women and extort money.