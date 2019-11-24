Man from Kerala reunited with his family after eight years

A man from Kerala, who had been missing for eight years, has been reunited with his family thanks to social media and some good samaritans. Prasad K.S., 40, of Panamaram Nirvaram in Wayanad district, had left home following some psychological problems and never returned.

For the past six months, he had been roaming around Tarikere town. He used to have food when the locals offered him something and took shelter in public places. A few people then decided to try and find his relatives. When they engaged him in dialogue, he could speak only in Malayalam. Mashood K.B.K., an areca merchant who moved to Tarikere from Kerala about 20 years ago, spoke to him in the language and managed to gather information about his native place.

“I shared his photo and information with my friends in Kerala through Facebook and WhatsApp groups on Friday. Within a couple of hours, my friends got in touch with me and identified him as Prasad,” said Mr. Mashood.

Mr. Prasad is the son of a farmer and developed psychological problems after he obtained his degree. “About 12 years ago, he left home and returned a month later. Then again, about eight years ago, he left and did not return. We are all thankful to the people of Tarikere who helped him get back to his family,” said Sanjeevan, a friend of Mr. Prasad’s.

Mr. Prasad had left home a few days after his father died. His mother, Girija, and brother Pradeep had been searching for him ever since. “A few years ago, someone said he was in Bengaluru. Pradeep went to Bengaluru and got in touch with the police. But he could not find him,” said Mr. Sanjeevan.

Upon learning about his brother’s presence in Tarikere, Mr. Pradeep rushed there with his friends and took Mr. Prasad back to Kerala on Saturday. His mother was emotional when she met her son after almost a decade. He has been taken to the Centre for Counselling and Psychotherapy at Kalpetta in Wayanad district for treatment. The doctors are said to have suggested that he stay there for 20 days.