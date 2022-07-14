Man from Bihar held with country-made pistol, live cartridges

The Hebbal alert police caught a man from Bihar and recovered a country-made pistol and six live cartridges which he brought from his hometown to sell in the city.

The accused, Pavan Paswan, 20, a native of Motihari district of Bihar and working as a labourer in Electronics City, was caught while he, along with a juvenile, was moving suspiciously on the railway track near Pillekamma temple.

The police on rounds saw them with a bag, and they tried to escape. After a chase, the police pinned them down before recovering the bag.

The police said the accused confessed that he had sourced the weapons from his hometown at a throwaway price and came to the city to sell it and make big profit. However, the police suspect that he is a part of the gun racket and have taken him into custody to ascertain his criminal background, while the juvenile was remanded to the State home for boys.