Man from Arasikere forced to work with no pay, tortured for 11 months

February 06, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Hassan

A resident of Maruti Nagar in Arasikere has filed a complaint with the Arasikere Town police alleging that he was forced into bonded labour at Chikkanerale in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district.

Imranulla, 36, said in his complaint that he was forced to work in a ginger field without pay for over 11 months. The employer hardly provided him with food and there was no proper shelter. He and other workers were tortured if they refused to work, he said.

Imranulla said a person who introduced himself as Siddesh in Arasikere railway station in February 2022 took him to Chikkanerale after assuring him a job with a salary of ₹500 a day. However, after reaching the place, he was not allowed to go out. In addition to Siddesh, two other men, Suresh and Raju, tortured the workers.

Imranulla could manage to get out and reach Arasikere because of Shivaraj, one of the workers and also a native of Arasikere taluk. The latter had recently escaped from the same workplace and informed Imranulla’s brother, Zakirulla. Zakirulla then reached the place and rescued his brother. Imranulla, who is currently under treatment at the government hospital in Arasikere, filed the complaint against three people. The police have taken up the investigation after registering a case.

