Man found murdered

26 December 2021 20:20 IST

A person was found murdered at Halli Mysuru in Holenarsipur taluk on Saturday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Ravi, 46, of Kuppemuddenahalli in K.R.Nagar taluk.

His sister, Manjula, in her complaint to Halli Mysuru police alleged that Ravi was murdered by four people over his telephone conversation with a married woman. She has named Balemanja, Hoysala, Srijit and Sagar as accused in the case. Marks of injuries on his body prompted her to suspect it to be a murder, she said in the complaint.

Halli Mysuru police have registered a case and taken up investigation.

