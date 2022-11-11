Man found murdered on train

The police said he was a resident of Adoni in Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 11, 2022 20:09 IST

A middle-aged man who was visiting his daughter in Hubballi was found murdered in a train coach in Hubballi on Thursday midnight.

The deceased has been identified as Anjaneya, 51, a resident of Adoni in Andhra Pradesh. He was travelling to Hubballi to visit his daughter, sources said.

He was found dead in a pool of blood in a coach of Guntakal-Hubballi Passenger Train (no. 07338). The duty staff alerted the Railway Police on finding the body. The train had reached Sri Siddaroodh Swami Hubballi Railway Station at 1.05 a.m. and the duty staff saw the body at 1.10 a.m.

The train which was supposed to reach Hubballi at 9.25 p.m. but was delayed. SWR officials said that the train was delayed at the originating station and had entered the SWR jurisdiction 2 hours 45 minutes late.

The General Railway Police have registered a case.

