Man found murdered in Bhadravati

January 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Hassan

A person native of Hassan district was found murdered in a lodge at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Parvez, 38, a truck driver and resident of Javagal in Arsikere taluk.

Parvez had taken a room in the lodge on B.H. Road in the town along with Ayesha, native of Channarayapatna in Hassan district. The lady had returned to Hassan.

The family members of Parvez have accused Ayesha for the murder. The Bhadravati Old Town police have registered a case. They have called in FSL team for further investigation.