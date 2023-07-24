Man found dead

July 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 27-year-old man allegedly ended his life after his girlfriend rejected his proposal to marry him. The deceased has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout .

Naveen was working in a vegetable market and living with his family. An initial probe revealed that Naveen was in a relationship and was rejected when he proposed marriage.

Depressed by this, Naveen might have taken the extreme step, a police officer said, adding that they have recovered a death note, which stated the reason behind his extreme step was dejection over the rejection . The police have taken up a case of un-natural death and are investigating .

( Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani on 104 for help)