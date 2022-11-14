Man found dead

A person was found murdered at Hosakere near Halli Mysuru in Holenarsipur taluk on Saturday. Thamme Gowda, 55, was found dead with his head covered in a plastic bag. It is suspected that unknown people murdered him and threw his body into the tank.
Thamme Gowda’s son Kumar, in his complaint to Halli Mysuru, said that the incident happened when he and his wife had gone to a village in Mandya district.
The police registered a case on Sunday. The investigation is on.
