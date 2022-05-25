Man found dead

A 45-year-old man allegedly ended his life by drowning in a sump of the house he was living in in Govindaraj Nagar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Venugopal, who was unemployed. According to the police, Venugopal was depressed over a series of incidents, including his mother and sister ending their lives by drowning in the sump three years ago. He was married five years ago, but his wife deserted him, leaving him in depression.

On Wednesday, neighbours found his body in the sump and alerted the police. The police shifted the body for post-mortem and found a suicide note, which stated that he was taking the extreme step due to depression.

The Govindaraj Nagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating .

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)