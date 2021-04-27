Man found dead

Hassan

27 April 2021 03:53 IST

A person, who was taking care of his COVID-19 positive mother at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan, was found dead in the hospital on Monday.

Sharath, 31, a native of Kodagu district, is suspected to have died by suicide. He had been taking care of his mother, who had been under treatment for the last 10 days. It is said that Sharath ended his life as he was distressed as his mother was not recovering. He and his brother had been taking care of the mother. Sharath had told his brother that he would go to their native place on Sunday evening. He was found dead in an empty room in the hospital. The cleaning staff found the body on Monday morning. The Hassan police registered the case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call up the State helpline 104 for counselling.

