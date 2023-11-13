Man found dead inside train at Wadi Junction

November 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 38-year-old man was found dead inside a train parked at Wadi Junction in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The man was identified as Mallinath S. Doshetty. He was working in the Signal and Telecom Section at Wadi Junction.

Mallinath was reported missing for the past several days. And, a missing complaint was lodged by his family members on October 17. He was traced by the Wadi Police in Raichur and united with his family members on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Mallinath was found dead inside the train parked on Platform No 1 in the railway station.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason for his extreme step. The Wadi Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

