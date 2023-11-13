HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead inside train at Wadi Junction

November 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was found dead inside a train parked at Wadi Junction in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

The man was identified as Mallinath S. Doshetty. He was working in the Signal and Telecom Section at Wadi Junction.

Mallinath was reported missing for the past several days. And, a missing complaint was lodged by his family members on October 17. He was traced by the Wadi Police in Raichur and united with his family members on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Mallinath was found dead inside the train parked on Platform No 1 in the railway station.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason for his extreme step. The Wadi Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.