A man was found dead in a water-filled trench dug up for laying drainage pipe near Old Jewargi Road here on Monday night.

The identity of the man, aged around 38, is yet to be established as the police could not find any proof.

The trench dug up by the Public Works Department on the roadside was about four-five feet deep and was not barricaded. Rainwater filled the pit on Monday evening.

