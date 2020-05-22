Man found dead in quarantine tests positive

Mangaluru

22 May 2020 23:08 IST

A 55-year-old man who was found dead under institutional quarantine, at a school in Kadandale village, near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada, on May 21 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.

According to the police, the victim and his eight family members, all men, had returned to their native village from Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Later, seven among them, including the 55-year-old man, had been put under quarantine in the school.

Advertising

Advertising

Two other family members were sent to quarantine in Udupi.

The man’s body was found on the Kadandale school premises on Thursday.

Following his death, the Health Department had tested the swabs. After the man tested positive, the six men, who were at Kadandale school, were shifted to the quarantine at ESI hospital in Mangaluru on Friday.