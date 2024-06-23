GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man found dead in Hubballi, eight, including a few friends of his, taken into custody

Following the crime, autorickshaw drivers expressed anger over what they termed lethargy of police officials in checking such incidents in the twin cities

Published - June 23, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was found dead with an injury on his forehead in Hubballi on Saturday and the police have taken into custody eight people, including a few friends of the deceased, after investigating the case.

The man, identified as Akash Shekharayya Mathapathi, was the son of president of North Karnataka Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners Association Shekharayya Mathapathi.

Akash Mathapathi was found dead with injury on the forehead on Saturday evening at Giri Nagar in Hubballi.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, who visited the crime spot, said that the victim’s father suspected the involvement of his (Akash) friends in the crime. She also clarified that there were no other injuries on the body except the one on the forehead.

Subsequently, investigating the case further, the Old Hubballi Police took the eight into custody. As the victim’s father also mentioned about his son being harassed over debt of his in-laws in Murdeshwar, the police are investigating that aspect also.

Following the crime, autorickshaw drivers expressed anger over what they have termed as the lethargy of the police officials in checking such incidents in the twin cities.

Meanwhile, Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai has demanded a thorough inquiry into the issue to bring out the truth and punish the guilty.

