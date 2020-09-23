Man found dead after he murders another

Hassan

A man is said to have murdered his neighbour before being found dead himself at Gandharva Giri village in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Tuesday morning. The deceased persons have been identified as Krishnappa and Basava, respectively.

Basava picked up an argument with Krishnappa, while the latter was fetching water at around 7 a.m. Basava allegedly hit Krishnappa with a knife. Even as Krishnappa’s wife Prameela rushed to the spot and tried to take him to hospital with the help of neighbours, he died of injuries. Meanwhile, Basava, who looked shocked, was later found dead in his house.

Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru Akshay M. Hakay told presspersons that Mallandur Police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104.)