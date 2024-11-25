Man flees with son after killing wife suspecting fidelity

The Chandra Layout police are on the lookout for a 38-year-old man, who allegedly strangled his wife to death, and is on the run with his four-year-old son.

The accused has been identified as Imran Khan, a welder. He was living with his wife Ghousia, 31, and the son in Gangondanahalli.

The police said the murder occurred on the night of November 22, and an FIR was registered on Sunday after Ghousia’s body was found by her brother, Zameer Ullah Khan, on Saturday.

Imran married Ghousia in 2019. In his complaint, Zameer said that Imran was initially on good terms with Ghousia for the better part of their marriage. But in the last six months, he began quarrelling with her, suspecting her fidelity.

Ghousia’s family had intervened once and managed to pacify the situation. Recently, Ghousia went to her parent’s place due to quarrelling and allegedly told her family that her husband was threatening, beating, and accusing her of infidelity.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Zameer was informed by his brother, Afroz Ullah Khan, that Imran had contacted his boss saying that he was in urgent need of money due to some issues at home. Zameer then visited Ghousia’s house, along with his friend and another brother, and found Ghousia lying on the bed with a veil tightened around her neck.

