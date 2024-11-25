ADVERTISEMENT

Man flees with son after killing wife suspecting fidelity

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandra Layout police are on the lookout for a 38-year-old man, who allegedly strangled his wife to death, and is on the run with his four-year-old son.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been identified as Imran Khan, a welder. He was living with his wife Ghousia, 31, and the son in Gangondanahalli.

The police said the murder occurred on the night of November 22, and an FIR was registered on Sunday after Ghousia’s body was found by her brother, Zameer Ullah Khan, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imran married Ghousia in 2019. In his complaint, Zameer said that Imran was initially on good terms with Ghousia for the better part of their marriage. But in the last six months, he began quarrelling with her, suspecting her fidelity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ghousia’s family had intervened once and managed to pacify the situation. Recently, Ghousia went to her parent’s place due to quarrelling and allegedly told her family that her husband was threatening, beating, and accusing her of infidelity.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Zameer was informed by his brother, Afroz Ullah Khan, that Imran had contacted his boss saying that he was in urgent need of money due to some issues at home. Zameer then visited Ghousia’s house, along with his friend and another brother, and found Ghousia lying on the bed with a veil tightened around her neck.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US