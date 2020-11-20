Karnataka

Man fined and ostracised for offering haircut to SCs

The scourge of social boycott and casteism has reared its ugly head in a village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. A barber reportedly offered a haircut to members of the Scheduled Castes community in Hallare village in the taluk and this has incensed the other villagers.

The victim of the social boycott, Mallikarjun Shetty, said that he had been fined and ostracised. He told presspersons in Nanjangud that the village headmen did not want him to give the haircut but he ignored it and complied with government orders.

