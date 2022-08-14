Man feared drowned in Ghataprabha

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was feared drowned in the Ghataprabha in Chikkalgundi village of Bagalkot district on Sunday.

The family members of 38-year-old Basappa Hirkanavar have lodged a complaint with the police stating that he went missing on Saturday evening.

They suspected that he may have been devoured by crocodiles in the river. He had gone to the riverbed to remove the irrigation pumpset that was fixed to the ground. “But he probably slipped and was drowned,’’ they said.

Bilagi Police are looking into the complaint.

Outflow goes up

Meanwhile, officers increased the outflow from Almatti reservoir to reduce the pressure on the backwaters. The water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries have remained stable, despite the reduced rainfall in the catchment areas.

Inflow into Almatti was 1.92 lakh cusecs, while the outflow was increased to 2.25 lakh cusecs. The dam now has 101.66 tmcft of water at 518.27 metres, against the capacity of 123 tmcft at 519 metres.

The storage stands at 82.6%, down from nearly 94% a week ago.

In the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha, the inflow was recorded at 10,775 cusecs against an outflow of 8,094 cusecs.

The dam now has 33.78 tmcft of water as against the gross storage of 37.73 tmcft.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Dam on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal has 47.33 tmcft of water against a full reservoir level of 51 tmcft. It recorded an inflow of 20,181 cusecs, while the outflow was 26,856 cusecs.