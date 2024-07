A man died of burns after falling into a firepit in Bommanalli village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on Sunday night.

According to police sources, Yamanappa, 45, accidently slipped in the firepit during the Muharram celebration and died of burns.

An unnatural death report (UDR) was registered in Turvihal Police Station.

