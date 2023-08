August 16, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

A 21-year-old man from Vijayapura district accidentally drowned in the Malaprabha river on Tuesday.

Veerabhadra Yamanappa Yaragal fell into the waters of the Navilu Teertha dam near Saundatti.

He was on a pilgrimage to Saundatti Yallamma Temple, the police said.

The body was retrieved by evening. A case has been registered.