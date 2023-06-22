Man ends life

June 22, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru

A 28-year-old businessman died by suicide at the residence of his female friend with whom he allegedly had an extra-marital affair.

The incident took place in Annapoorneshwarinagar police station limits and financial distress is said to be the reason for the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh, a resident of Adakamaranahalli. He was running a live band near MG Road.

According to the police, Nagesh was married and had a child and was living with his family in Adakamaranahalli. He was also in a relationship with a woman who worked at his live band earlier and had a child from their relationship.

He used to visit her and their four-year-old son in Muddaianapalya regularly. On Tuesday evening, he went to her house and killed himself . The woman, who found him dead after a while, brought him down with the help of neighbours and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

“He has not left any note but investigations revealed that he incurred a huge loss in the business and was in financial distress while also having a lot of family issues. This is suspected to have driven him to take the extreme step,” the Annapoorneshwarinagar police, who have registered an unnatural death report, added.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).