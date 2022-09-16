Man ends life

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old man was found dead at Hittala village in Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

It is suspected that Madan Kumar, 26, committed suicide. He was earlier accused of rape and was facing charges under the POCSO Act, besides SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Madan Kumar’s family members, in a complaint to Shikaripur Rural Police, blamed Manjappa, Geethamma, Gururaj, Kiran, Karibasamma and Shivamma, all from the same village, for his death. They alleged the accused fixed Madan Kumar in a false case and later harassed him for money. Unable to bear the harassment, he ended his life, according to the complaint.

Madan Kumar is said to have left a death note blaming the above mentioned people for his death. He had also appealed to the family to donate his eyes. However, his wish could not be fulfilled due to the delay.

Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline 104 for counseling.