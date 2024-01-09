GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man ends life after attempting to murder wife in Holenarasipur

January 09, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A man ended his life after allegedly attempting to murder his wife at Bittugodanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday.

Prashanth Kumar, 33, of Gorikoplu in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district, ended his life after hitting his wife Bindu, 20, with a sickle.

Bindu of Bittugodanahalli married Prashanth two years ago. She returned to her parents’ home following differences with her husband three months ago. Prashanth reached her place on Monday and got into an argument with her. As he tried to enter the house, his wife and her relatives closed the doors. He attempted to open the doors by putting them on fire after pouring petrol. He broke in and hit his wife with a sickle. She managed to run away and locals took her to a hospital.

Later, it was found that Prashanth had ended his life. The Holenarasipur police have registered the case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

Karnataka / death / suicide / crime / police

