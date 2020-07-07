Karnataka

Man duped of ₹18 lakh on social media

A 32-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹18 lakh by a man who befriended him on Facebook. Ulsoor police are probing the case.

The complainant is a resident of Indiranagar. He has alleged that Joseph befriended him on Facebook two years ago. He claimed to be running a private firm in London. Citing plans to start a branch in India, Joseph proposed a partnership. A few days ago, he contacted the complainant. He claimed to have deposited ₹18 lakh with the Reserve Bank of India and needed an ATM card to withdraw the money in India. He asked the complainant to deposit ₹18 lakh in an offshore account. Once the complainant deposited the money, Joseph cut off all contact.

