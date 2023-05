May 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 25-year-old man drowned in a lake on the outskirts of Bidar on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Shyam Yellappa.

Shyam Yellappa, along with two of his friends, went to the lake on Wednesday morning to catch fish.

While doing so, Shyam Yellappa slipped and fell into the water and drowned and his two friends could not rescue him.

The body was recovered by divers in the evening.

Gandhi Gunj Police have registered a case.

