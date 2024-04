April 07, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 70-year-old man died of suspected sunstroke at Eklaspur locality in Raichur on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ramanna Kebbar. He was suffering from mental illness for the past few months.

Ramanna Kebbar collapsed while walking on the road and died because of the sweltering heat.