Man dies of injuries sustained in blast near Chakenahalli

Chakenahalli

06 April 2021 00:47 IST

He is the second person to lose his life in the incident

One more person, injured in the blast, which took place at an explosives storage magazine near Chakenahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Sunday, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. The toll is now two.

Samapth, 27, of Bettadahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, had died on the spot. Ravi Kumar, 37, of B.J. Maranahalli near Shantigrama in Hassan taluk, who was seriously injured in the incident, died on Monday.

In fact Ravi Kumar, who was the caretaker of the magazine, was the second accused in the First Information Report registered by the Holenarasipur Police, following the incident.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is also in charge of Hassan district, visited the spot along with senior officers on Monday.

Speaking to presspersons, the Minister said the government will bear the medical expenses of the injured. “I have instructed the officers to submit a report on the incident within two three days. Whoever is responsible for the blast will face the law,” he said.

H.D. Revanna, MLA, who also accompanied the minister, said the government should take action against those responsible and provide compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Prajwal Revanna, MP, also visited the spot.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police have found that the lack of safety measures and the violation of guidelines meant to follow while handling explosives caused the blast.