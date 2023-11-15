Man dies of cracker injuries in Tarikere

November 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person died after he suffered serious injuries while bursting crackers at Sunnadahalli in Tarikere taluk. Three others suffered injuries in the incident.

Pradeep, 30, suffered injuries as a box containing firecrackers caught fire while he and his relatives were bursting crackers on Tuesday night. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed later.

B. Veerendra, Tarikere Inspector, told The Hindu that the police received information about the incident. His staff were on the way to the village to collect further details.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, no case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT